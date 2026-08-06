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Home / Patiala / Guest faculty association stages protest in Patiala

Guest faculty association stages protest in Patiala

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Patiala, Updated At : 06:21 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Members of the Guest Faculty Assistant Professors’ Association protest outside Government Mohindra College in Patiala on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR
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Members of the Guest Faculty Assistant Professors’ Association staged a protest outside the Government Mahindra College here on Wednesday demanding the fulfilment of their demands.

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Leading the protest, association leader Hukam Chand said the key demands include the immediate release of pending salaries, regularisation of services of guest faculty, inclusion of the names guest faculty assistant professors in the college prospectus and due priority to guest faculty members in the college timetable.

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He said the association would continue its protest until their demands were accepted by the state government.

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These professors have been working in Punjab’s government colleges since 2002. They said they had also been involved in various activities, including organising NCC and NSS camps, cultural events, sports, election duties and university examinations.

The protesters, now too old to apply for government jobs, demand dignity and fair compensation for their years of service.

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