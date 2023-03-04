Guest faculty of colleges seek pending salaries

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 3

The guest faculty at various government colleges in the state are demanding timely payment of salaries and the implementation of a transfer policy for teachers. They said they had not received salaries for the past three months.

The employees today said they had been demanding timely disbursal of their salaries from the state government. “The government has failed to release salaries on time despite assurances of an increase in salaries”, they said.

The agitating teachers said there are 885 guest faculty assistant professors in the state who have been serving at 48 government colleges for the last 15 to 20 years.

“We have been struggling with financial and mental distress for the last three months because of the government’s failure to disburse salaries. There is a lot of protest among assistant professors,” state president of the Government College Guest Faculty Assistant Professors Association Harminder Singh Dimple and union leader professor Hukum Chand said.

Professor Joga Singh said the state government had decided to increase the salaries of guest faculty assistant professors in different slabs based on their experience from October 2022.

He added: “The state government pays a part of the salary, while the rest — Rs 11,600 — is disbursed from the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) funds. But because of a lack of PTA funds at colleges, the said arrears have also been pending from the past 36 months.”

The guest faculty members said the teachers had not received salaries since December 2022.

“We have informed the Chief Minister and Higher Education minister about the matter many times and also sought time for a meeting but to no avail,” they added.

Some of the guest faculty are forced to commute up to 150 km from their homes to reach their respective colleges.

“Therefore, a policy for the transfer of guest faculty should be prepared and the entire salary should be paid from the government treasury,” they said.

