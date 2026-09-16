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Home / Patiala / Gulzar death case: Harpal Cheema says opposition ‘hatching conspiracy' to 'frame’ him

Gulzar death case: Harpal Cheema says opposition ‘hatching conspiracy' to 'frame’ him

This is Cheema's first reaction after Gulzar Singh, hailing from Turbanjara village in Dirba, died on September 7 after allegedly consuming poison

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PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:57 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Harpal Cheema. File photo
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Amid the opposition demanding his resignation over the suicide of a Dalit man in Sangrur, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress, Akali Dal and the BJP, accusing them of "hatching a conspiracy" to "frame" him.

This was Cheema's first reaction after Gulzar Singh, hailing from Turbanjara village in Dirba, died on September 7 after allegedly consuming poison.

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His family alleged that he was harassed and subjected to casteist slurs for questioning Cheema about the supply of drugs in his area at an event in Dirba the day before.

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Replying to a question on the opposition demanding his dismissal, Cheema said the BJP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal are "hatching a conspiracy" on how to "frame" a minister.

"I have enough evidence. At present, I do not want to bring out that evidence as an investigation is under way. Let the investigation be completed. I will reply to each leader when the time comes and will show the people how they are playing politics over dead bodies."

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Besides demanding Cheema's resignation, the opposition parties have also been demanding an independent probe into Gulzar's death.

They are also demanding that an FIR be registered against Cheema after Singh’s purported video of his last moments surfaced, in which he spoke about questioning the finance minister.

The Sangrur suicide incident is being probed by a special investigation team formed by the Punjab Police.

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