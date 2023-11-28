Gurpurb celebrated with religious fervour

Tribune News Service

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 27

Rana Heritage and Riyasat-e-Rana, led by Dr Deepika Suri, Managing Director, celebrated Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev by organising langar for devotees today. The initiative was taken to highlight the spirit of selfless service in community advocated by Guru Nanak Dev.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Suri said, “Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev is a time to share the blessings of love and service. Our langar sewa embodies the values of equality and compassion.”

