Gurpurb celebrated with religious fervour

Fatehgarh Sahib, November 27
Rana Heritage and Riyasat-e-Rana, led by Dr Deepika Suri, Managing Director, celebrated Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev by organising langar for devotees today. The initiative was taken to highlight the spirit of selfless service in community advocated by Guru Nanak Dev.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Suri said, “Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev is a time to share the blessings of love and service. Our langar sewa embodies the values of equality and compassion.”
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rat-hole mining experts join rescue ops, manual horizontal drilling begins
0.9 metre dug in two hours | Camp set up at Silkyara site fo...
India cooperating with US probe in Gurpatwant Singh Pannu case: Envoy
Says Canada yet to provide ‘specific inputs’ in Nijjar case
Woman jailed for 40 years for allowing her lover to sexually abuse her 7-year-old daughter
The trial was held against the mother alone as the prime acc...
American-Sikh body calls on New York gurdwara to act against those who heckled Indian envoy Sandhu
Sandhu received a warm welcome at the Hicksville gurdwara ag...