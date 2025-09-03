DT
Home / Patiala / Guru Nanak Institute of Medical Technology wins MSME Ratna Award

The award was received by Dr Subhash Dawar, Founder and Director, and Dr Rahul Dawar
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:04 PM Sep 03, 2025 IST
Guru Nanak Institute of Medical Technology, Patiala, was conferred with MSME Ratna Award by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). The award was received by Dr Subhash Dawar, Founder and Director, and Dr Rahul Dawar, acknowledging their relentless efforts in uplifting healthcare education, generating employment opportunities, and contributing to the welfare of society through quality paramedical training.

The ceremony was attended by eminent dignitaries, including Attesh Kumar Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of MSME (Chief Guest); Mukesh Mohan Gupta, President, Chamber of Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; Taru Dahiya, Managing Director, JAPAC SMB and Scaled Services, Google Cloud; Sachin Dubey, Cloud BU Head, Redington Limited; and Dr Rajneesh, IAS, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME.

Tags :
