Guru Ravidas Jayanti celebrated

Patiala, February 4

Guru Ravidas Jayanti was celebrated with great devotion and fervour by Police DAV Public School. The day marks the birthday of Guru Ravidas. A special morning assembly was conducted by Zinnia House in which Tejvir Kaur of class eighth shared a speech elaborating his spiritual life. She also highlighted some views of Guru Ravidas on harmony, equality and compassion which are central to India’s culture and ethos as well.