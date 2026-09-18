‘Hamare Ram’ draws packed house in Patiala

A packed auditorium erupted in applause as the powerful theatrical production ‘Hamare Ram’ unfolded in Patiala, taking the audience on an immersive journey through the life, ideals and timeless teachings of Lord Ram. The commanding performance of actor Ashutosh Rana as Ravana, coupled with soulful music, impactful dialogues, spectacular visuals and world-class stagecraft, kept the audience spellbound.

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the production was part of a state-wide cultural initiative under which the Punjab Government is organising 41 free theatre shows across the state, enabling people from all sections of society to experience the life and ideals of Lord Ram. He said the initiative, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, aims to spread the timeless messages of truth, righteousness, compassion and unity. The minister said two more shows would be staged in Patiala on September 19.

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Ashutosh Rana’s portrayal of Ravana emerged as one of the evening’s major highlights.

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Directed by Gaurav Bhardwaj and produced by Felicity Theatre, ‘Hamare Ram’ presents the life and ideals of Lord Ram in a contemporary theatrical format rooted in the spiritual essence of the Valmiki’s Ramayana. The production has received enthusiastic response nationally and internationally.