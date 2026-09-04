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Home / Patiala / Hans takes charge as Patiala SSP

Hans takes charge as Patiala SSP

Promises zero tolerance towards drugs, crime

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Aman Sood
Patiala, Updated At : 06:12 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Harmandeep Singh Hans, a 2015-batch IPS officer
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Harmandeep Singh Hans, a 2015-batch IPS officer, today took charge as the new Patiala SSP following a recent transfer order issued by the Punjab Government. He replaced 2014-batch IPS officer Varun Sharma, who had assumed charge as Patiala SSP in May 2025 during his second stint in the district.

Before his posting as the Patiala SSP, Hans served as Joint Director, Crime, at the Punjab Vigilance Bureau. He has also served as SSP, Mohali.

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During his tenure in Patiala, Sharma had maintained a strong focus on crime detection and adopted a policy of “zero tolerance” towards drugs and organised crime. Hans said he would continue the professional policing initiatives undertaken by his predecessor.

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Speaking to The Tribune, Hans said he was fortunate to have been given another opportunity to serve Patiala.

“I will ensure that all government directions are followed in letter and spirit and that the police remain available to serve the common man. We will have zero tolerance towards drug peddlers and criminals. The traffic system in the city will receive special focus so that commuters and residents face minimum inconvenience,” he said.

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Known for his professional approach to policing, Hans said public participation was essential for effective policing.

“The key to good policing is society’s participation. We will ensure that our doors remain open to the common public and to the last man in the queue. Officers will have to listen to the common public and ensure justice as per law,” he said.

Maintaining law and order in Patiala would be his priority, he said, with special emphasis on the safety of women and children. “Corruption will not be tolerated at any level,” he added.

After assuming charge, Hans sought the cooperation of Patiala residents in preventing drugs and crime. He said drug de-addiction camps would be organised to help youngsters who had fallen prey to drugs, while strict legal action would be taken against drug smugglers.

He also held a meeting with police officers and reviewed the law and order situation in the district. He sought feedback from SPs, DSPs and SHO-level officers on crime and policing challenges.

Hans said that, as per the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Patiala Police would step up monitoring to curb crime and the spread of drugs.

“The Patiala Police will act as friends of the people as they are also part of society. The police will always be at their service and work to make the district free from crime and anti-social activities. The doors of my office are open to the general public, and they can approach me to resolve their problems,” he said.

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