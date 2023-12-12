‘Harassed’ by seniors, GRP cop goes missing

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 11

A GRP cop allegedly ended his life by jumping into a canal near Charathal Kalan village.

ASI Sukhwinder Pal Singh was posted at the Sirhind railway station. The police recovered his car from the banks of the canal. An alleged suicide note was also recovered in which the cop accused higher officials of the police station of mentally harassing him, forcing him to take the extreme step.

Rakesh Yadav, SP (Investigation), said Harchain Kaur, a resident of Chanarthal Kalan, informed that her husband was talking to her over the phone last night and appeared depressed. He told her that he was being harassed by senior officials. After some time, he switched off the phone.

The complainant stated that a villager saw the victim sitting in his car and talking over the phone. He got suspicious and rushed to the village to inform other residents. They returned to the spot and found the cop missing even as his car was parked there. The sarpanch handed over a ‘suicide note’ recovered from the car to the police.

The SP said they had started a probe. He said action would be initiated after the recovery of the body or any other information on the missing cop. Divers are trying to locate the body. The cop’s wife is a teacher, while his son was recently recruited as an ASI in Punjab Police.

#Fatehgarh Sahib