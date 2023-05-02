Chandigarh's Harinder wins golf tournament

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 1

Harinder Grewal of the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) won the first quadrangular Ladies Open Golf Tournament carding 34, while Puja Narwal and Renu Dewan of the Panchkula Golf Club (PGC) bagged the first and second runner-up positions, respectively.

The quadrangular tournament, played at the local Black Elephant Training Area, Golf Club, under regulations for stableford double Peoria system, had 39 lady golfers from Chandigarh, Panchkula and Chandimandir, Shivalik Environmental Park and Training Area clubs besides local players.

Former CGC captain Gaitri Singh performed the ceremonial tee off.

The tournament was co-hosted by Brigadier Harika’s wife Poppy Harika and Captain APS Virk’s wife Rana Virk, along with their team of local members.

Anupreet Ahuja, wife of Major General Puneet Ahuja, General Officer Commanding of Airawat Division, gave away the prizes to the winners.

Representatives of the participating clubs also took part in tree plantation.