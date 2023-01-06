Harjinder bags gold in weightlifting c'ship

Patiala, January 5
A Punjabi University student, Harjinder Kaur, bagged gold medal in the National Weightlifting Championship being held in Tamil Nadu. The player broke the national record by lifting 123-kg clean jerk weight. The weightlifter competed in the women’s 71-kg weight category.
Punjab Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer congratulated Harjinder in a tweet. Hayer tweeted: “Harjinder created a new national record by lifting 123-kg clean jerk weight. Congratulations to our talented weightlifter for this achievement.”
The weightlifter’s coach Paramjit Singh and Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind also congratulated her.
The state government gave her a special grant of Rs 5 lakh. Harjinder was honoured by Punjab Speaker.
