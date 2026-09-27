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Home / Patiala / Harsimrat Badal slams AAP-led govt over health infra lapses, drug menace

Harsimrat Badal slams AAP-led govt over health infra lapses, drug menace

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 11:01 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal addresses a gathering of women in Patiala on Sunday.
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Former Union Minister, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday questioned the Health Minister Balbir Singh over the alleged use of his ministerial bungalow by Gayatri Bishnoi, a resident of Rajasthan, and sought an explanation on this issue.

Addressing ‘Maawan-Dheeyan Insaaf’ rallies in Patiala and Samana, Badal alleged that the minister had not opened his official residence to help any needy patient or family from Punjab but had extended the facility to Bishnoi.

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She also referred to allegations of sexual harassment against the minister, the case of which is pending in a Patiala court, and demanded that he explain why his official residence was allegedly allowed to be misused by a woman from Rajasthan.

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Badal criticised the AAP government over its health infrastructure, alleging that despite a promise to establish 16 medical colleges in Punjab, not a single new college had been opened by the minister. She also alleged that the condition of Rajindra Hospital in Patiala had deteriorated to the extent that doctors were forced to conduct operations using torchlight.

She said the SAD government’s work in the health sector could be compared with the facilities at AIIMS, Bathinda. She also raised the issue of the death of seven children in a road accident in Samana last year and alleged that no action had been taken against those responsible.

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On the drug menace, Badal accused the AAP government of failing to fulfil Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s promise to eradicate drugs within four months. She alleged that drug trafficking had increased and that women and families were facing the consequences.

Citing cases of families affected by drug abuse, including a woman from Sultanpur Lodhi who allegedly lost five sons to drugs, Harsimrat Badal said the SAD would introduce stricter legislation if voted to power.

She also demanded an independent inquiry into allegations concerning Chief Minister’s wife Gurpreet Kaur Mann and an alleged monetary settlement in a case involving a rape accused.

She further criticised the government’s proposed financial assistance to women at the cost of funds meant for infrastructure development.

The SAD leaders NK Sharma, Bittu Chatha and Jagmeet Singh Hariau accompanied Badal at the rallies.

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