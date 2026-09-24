Haryana CM Saini bats for Punjab-Haryana industry tie-up

The Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini has called upon industrialists of Punjab and Haryana to strengthen cooperation in skill development, technology and trade, saying joint efforts could turn the region into a major hub of manufacturing, innovation and employment.

He was addressing the foundation stone-laying ceremony of a new industrial plant of GSA Industries India Pvt Ltd at Daulatpur in Patiala district on Wednesday.

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Saini said the growth journey of GSA Industries, from Punjab to global markets, reflected the potential of Indian entrepreneurship, technology and hard work to generate employment, empower farmers and contribute to India’s emergence as a global manufacturing hub.

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Referring to the theme of the event “Making India Stronger Through Manufacturing”, he said increased production, enhanced skills among youth and globally competitive Indian products were essential for realising the vision of Viksit Bharat-2047.

Highlighting the close cultural and economic ties between Punjab and Haryana, Saini said agriculture, families, traditions and a culture of hard work connected the two states.