Haryana CM visits mentor’s house to condole his death

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 28

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited the house of Chiranjeev Singh, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh pracharak since 1953, in village Mehmudpur Jattan near Bahadurgarh today.

Senior RSS Pracharak Considered one of Khattar’s mentors, Chiranjeev was the first Sikh to become a Sangh pracharak and was the most senior pracharak in terms of age and tenure

Chiranjeev, who was suffering from an age-related ailment, passed away at a hospital in Ludhiana on November 20. The CM’s visit remained a private affair and he refrained from interacting with the media, though he met RSS workers, apart from the family members of Chiranjeev.

Considered one of Khattar’s mentors, Chiranjeev was the first Sikh to become a Sangh pracharak and was the most senior pracharak in terms of age and tenure.

After completing his BA in 1952, Chiranjeev joined the RSS in 1953. He served as an RSS activist in several places, including Malerkotla, Sangrur, Patiala, Ropar and Ludhiana, where he remained for 21 years.

He was also a founding member of the Rashtriya Sikh Sangat and became its president in 1990. Chiranjeev Singh travelled to multiple countries, spreading the ideals of the Sangh. In 2003, due to health problems, he stepped down from active responsibilities but remained active until 2021.

During the celebration of his 85th birthday in 2015, Chiranjeev donated Rs 85 lakh, which had been presented to him by the RSS, to Keshav Samarak Samiti, which worked at the RSS office in Jhandewalan. The money was then transferred to the Bhai Mani Singh Gurmat Research and Studies Trust, established for Sikh studies and preserving historical texts.

#Manohar Lal Khattar #RSS