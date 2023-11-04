Have grievance? Directly call MC officials for early redressal

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, November 3

The Municipal Corporation has adopted a novel approach by displaying the mobile numbers of officials concerned at public parks, localities and marketplaces. The initiative aims at helping residents make a direct contact with officials for problems such as sewerage blockages, garbage disposal and other such concerns.

With the area councillor being the only point of contact, for years the residents here have grappled with the inconvenience of shuttling between different offices to get their issues resolved. Be it leaking water pipes, clogged sewerage lines, broken roads, or any other civic problem, the lack of a straightforward point of contact often left them feeling helpless and frustrated.

Dr Rajiv Sharma, a resident of Model Town, emphasised the need for such an initiative. He said, “There have been times when we face problems regarding water pipes or sewerage blockages, but we have no point of contact with the MC.” This initiative by the MC is a welcome move.”

A resident of Ajit Nagar, Sunita Rani, said, “When I visited the municipal corporation office to register a complaint, the person at the front desk was away for lunch. I had to visit multiple offices just to obtain the contact number of the relevant official in charge of the problems in my area. Passing officials’ numbers in public parks is an excellent idea that will save time and effort for residents here.”

Secretary of the Municipal Corporation, Sunil Mehta, said, “In response to the growing concerns of our residents, MC Commissioner Aditya Uppal directed the staff to display the names and mobile numbers of officers responsible for addressing civic problems in prominent locations outside public parks, residential areas and markets. We have already initiated this effort and plan to cover the entire city soon. This will enable residents to reach out to the MC staff directly, making it easier to resolve their issues efficiently.”

Satish Aggarwal, a regular visitor to Baradari Park, said this innovation by the Municipal Corporation is expected to bring about a positive change in the way residents interact with local authorities. With contact information readily available in public areas, the residents here can look forward efficient solutions to their civic issues.