HC dismisses Punjabi University plea on contract teachers

Punjabi University has suffered a setback in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which has dismissed its review application challenging an earlier judgment concerning the service status of contract teachers and imposed costs of Rs 50,000 on the university.

Justice Sandeep Moudgil dismissed the review application on October 13 observing that the petitioners had made false averments before the court and had failed to approach the court with clean hands. The university has been directed to deposit the amount with the Nishkam Sewa High Court Lawyers Society within one month of the order.

Advertisement

In its order, the High Court noted that the review petition sought the review or recall of a judgment delivered by a single judge on April 30, 2026, concerning the issue of treating contractual employees at par with regular employees.

Advertisement

During the hearing, the court confronted the university’s counsel with the fact that the question of whether contractual employees who did not possess the requisite essential qualifications could be treated at par with regular employees had already been considered and adjudicated upon.

The relevant submissions had been recorded and examined in paragraphs 9 and 10 of the earlier judgment, the court observed.

Advertisement

The court further criticised the practice of parties approaching a Division Bench through a Letters Patent Appeal (LPA) against a single judge’s order and subsequently filing a review petition after failing to obtain the desired relief.

Describing such a practice as an abuse of the process of law, the court held that it could not be permitted and dismissed the review application with exemplary costs.