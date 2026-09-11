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Home / Patiala / HC seeks DGP report on ‘torture’ of Mohanjit Singh who showed black flag to CM

HC seeks DGP report on ‘torture’ of Mohanjit Singh who showed black flag to CM

In his petition placed before Justice Vikram Aggarwal’s bench for CBI probe, Gurmail Singh submitted that his son on September 2 showed a black flag to the Chief Minister during his visit to a village in Sangrur district

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:01 PM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Mohanjit Singh. Photo: Tribune file
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Acting on a petition filed by Mohanjit Singh’s father alleging illegal detention and torture, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has called for a detailed report from the state of Punjab “stating as to what action was taken after the alleged incident and prior to the constitution of the SIT”.

In his petition placed before Justice Vikram Aggarwal’s bench for CBI probe, Gurmail Singh submitted that his son on September 2 showed a black flag to the Chief Minister during his visit to a village in Sangrur district.

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A team of police officers then went to the rooftop from where the petitioner’s son had shown a black flag, caught him by his beard and gave him beatings, the petitioner’s counsel contended. He also referred to certain photographs.

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“It has been alleged that thereafter, the son of the petitioner was illegally detained and was taken to police post, zonal police city, Sunam and then to police station Cheema. During his illegal detention, he was given severe beatings and was subjected to third-degree torture, including electric shocks…It has been stated that the clothes of the son of the petitioner were removed and shocks were given to him while he was in a naked condition,” Justice Aggarwal observed.

The counsel further referred to the averments made in the petition and submitted that the son submitted a representation for conducting a fair and impartial inquiry by constituting a Special Investigating Team (SIT) comprising IPS officers from outside Sangrur district and Patiala district and for taking legal action against the accused. But no action has been taken as respondents concerned were being shielded.

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“I have perused the paper-book and have considered the rival submissions and find that the matter is serious. Before proceeding further, let a detailed report be filed by the state of Punjab stating as to what action was taken after the alleged incident and prior to the constitution of the SIT. The said report shall be in the form of an affidavit of the DGP, Punjab,” Justice Aggarwal directed, before fixing the case for October 15.

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