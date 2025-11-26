DT
Home / Patiala / HC takes suo-motu cognizance of Patiala law varsity students’ ‘plight’

HC takes suo-motu cognizance of Patiala law varsity students’ ‘plight’

Directs Chief Secy, Centre to file reply on measures to improve infrastructure

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:00 AM Nov 26, 2025 IST
The bench in its order said as per reports, the varsity is found lacking in facilities. File
Taking suo-motu cognizance of the plight of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law students, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Chief Secretary to the state government and other respondents to file their specific replies. It has sought a response clearly indicating measures to be undertaken so that requisite infrastructure is made available to the students and teachers/staff on the next date of hearing.

Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor in the order said as per reports, the varsity is found lacking in as much as there are neither residential accommodation available for the teachers and staff of nor hostels for female students, many of whom are compelled to live in a single occupancy room.

The statements of certain students have been recorded in the reports, as per which, in a single occupancy room, five to six students are residing and are utilising a single toilet.

Apart from concerns of hygiene, various other difficulties are being faced by the students and the teachers/staff of the varsity, which was established by the State of Punjab, pursuant to the promulgation of Punjab Act No 12 of 2006.

As per the reports, the facility of hostel as well as necessary infrastructure to house the teaching and non-teaching faculty, are lacking.

The Court noted, “If that be the plight of students and teachers/staff of the University, it would be difficult for the University to dispense education in the field of law in the State of Punjab.”

It added that the authorities of the state of Punjab would have to be allied to the concerns of the varsity and make immediate attempts to meet the infrastructural shortcomings.

The bench further directed the registry to implead the state of Punjab through its Chief Secretary as well as concerned Secretary to the Departments of Finance and the Department of Higher Education.

The University, through its Vice Chancellor, was arrayed as respondent as well.

The chairperson, Bar Council of India as well as Union of India, through Secretary, Department of Human Resource Development, were impleaded as respondents No 5 and 6, respectively.

All the respondents are directed to file their specific replies clearly indicating measures to be undertaken

so that requisite infrastructure is made available such that the teaching and non-teaching staff is adequately accommodated, and other necessary infrastructure or other facilities are made available to the students and teachers/Staff of the University.

