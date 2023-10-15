Headmaster receives award

Patiala, October 14
Dr DC Sharma, Headmaster of The Punjab Public School, Nabha, was conferred with the “Global Ambassador of Education Excellence Award” at the Education & Socio-Economic Development & Presentation of Awards 2023, organised at the Indian Society of International Law in New Delhi. He was also presented a certificate of excellence by the New Delhi-based Indian Solidarity Council.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli forces take position for ground assault; UN says 4 lakh people have fled north Gaza
Iran, Egypt join Turkiye, China & Russia in calling on Tel A...
Bidens calls Israel’s Netanyahu, Palestine Prez Abbas amid escalating tension in Gaza
The US has intensified its global engagement amid an imminen...
Congress releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana Assembly polls
Former MP CM Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Chh...
160 patients daily at mohalla clinic raises eyebrows; Patiala DC marks inquiry
5 Punjab facilities with 100-plus footfall under lens