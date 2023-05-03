Health Department gears up to curb vector-borne diseases in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 2

With the onset of the summer season, the Health Department has started activities to curb vector-borne diseases, including dengue, in the district.

District Epidemiologist Sumeet Singh said the region has been receiving rain for past some days which could have led to the stagnation of rainwater in containers, utensils and other items.

The health officials have been directed to keep in touch with the Municipal Corporation and other departments concerned so that the stagnant water can be removed in time.

The health officials have also issued directions to ensure entomological surveillance campaign in each block to monitor mosquito population. The department concerned has been asked ensure that spray pumps are in working condition.