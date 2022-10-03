Health Department to hold surprise check in Patiala district hospitals at night

Karam Prakash
Patiala, October 2
The local Health Department has appointed nodal officers to conduct surprise check at night at each hospital of the district once a week.
It is learnt that the decision was taken in the wake of an incident at the Pathankot Civil Hospital where a woman had to deliver a child on the floor. The incident had happened at night. However, the Health Department claimed that the decision aimed at ensuring uninterrupted services to mother and newborns.
Six nodal officers, including the Civil Surgeon, Patiala, have been entrusted with the task of surprise checks at health centres and hospitals in the district.
Dr Ranjit Singh, Director, Health and Family Welfare, said the directions aimed at avoiding Pathankot-like incidents. He said, “This will enhance supervision during the nights and improve the health services.” He added that the department had to face embarrassment due to the Pathankot incident. “Hundreds of babies are delivered every day. However, one incident, which could have been avoided, had put the department in a tight spot.”
