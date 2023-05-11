Health Dept gears up to tackle dengue menace

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 10

The district Health Department is all geared up to tackle vector-borne diseases, including dengue and malaria. The department has started releasing mosquitofish (Gambusia affinis) in ponds to prevent the germination of dengue and malaria mosquitoes.

On the other hand, healthcare officials and residents are relieved as the number of fresh Covid cases has dropped drastically. Officials of the Health Department said the number of Covid cases had come down in the past few days. The daily increase in cases had recently shot up to 53 cases per day. “But only four new cases were reported in the district today while on Tuesday, there was fresh case,” District Epidemiologist Dr Sumeet Singh said.

However, the health officials have started taking proactive steps to ward off the spread of dengue and malaria mosquitoes. Civil Surgeon Dr Raminder Kaur said Gambusia fish will be released in all ponds across the district. The Health Department has prepared a list of 650 odd ponds in the district. So far, the department has released mosquitofish in 165 ponds across the district. The process to release the fish in all ponds will be completed by June 15.

The district epidemiologist said the mosquitofish eats larvae that produce dengue and malaria mosquitoes. It can eat up to 300 mosquito larvae in a day.