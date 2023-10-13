Health Dept holds camp on eye-related diseases

Fatehgarh Sahib, October 12
The Health Department today organised an awareness camp on eye care and the prevention of eye-related diseases under the National Programme for Control of Blindness.
Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Bhupinder Singh and eye specialists dwelt on the subject of eye care. Dr Bhupinder cautioned youngsters about the harms of staring at mobile screens for long. He stressed the importance of consuming a diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids. He suggested that one can stave off eye-related problems by including fish and dry fruits in one’s diet.
Include fish in diet, advises expert
SMO Dr Bhupinder Singh and eye specialists suggested that one can stave off eye-related problems by including fish and dry fruits in one’s diet
