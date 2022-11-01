Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, October 31

Amid allegations of overcharging for dengue test, the Health Department has ordered a probe against private labs and hospitals in the city. The inquiry has been ordered by the Deputy Commissioner.

Residents made to pay Rs 900 for test Government has capped price for dengue test at Rs 600

Laboratories were found charging between Rs 700 & Rs 900

The government has capped the price for a dengue test at Rs 600, but these laboratories were found charging patients between Rs 700 and Rs 900.

The inquiry officer, Dr Sumeet Singh, District Epidemiologist, said following the complaints regarding overcharging, notices were issued to two private labs. “We have seized the records of both labs and as part of the inquiry, we have recorded their statements as well,” he said.

These labs have been conducting antigen card tests for dengue confirmation, instead of the valid ELISA test.

The district administration and the Health Department are said to have swung into action after The Tribune highlighted the issue.

Meanwhile, the Health Department today issued a warning to all private labs and hospitals and said stringent action would be taken under the Epidemic Diseases Act if any of these was found disregarding the limit announced by the government.