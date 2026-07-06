Health Minister backs people’s movement for a clean Patiala

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh today said that the vision of a clean, green and environmentally sustainable Patiala could only be achieved through active public participation. He said the state government was making continuous efforts to improve the city’s environment, but the cooperation of citizens and voluntary organisations was equally essential.

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The minister was addressing volunteers today after visiting the Environment Park, where he planted a sapling and appreciated the efforts of the ‘Mera Patiala Main hi Savaaran’ campaign in developing the park.

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He said while officials performed their duties as part of their responsibility, members of ‘Mera Patiala Main Hi Savaaran’ were working with passion and selfless commitment for the welfare of the city.