DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Patiala / Health Minister Balbir Singh orders probe after infant’s head found at Patiala Hospital

Health Minister Balbir Singh orders probe after infant’s head found at Patiala Hospital

No baby missing from hospital; police investigation underway
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 09:11 PM Aug 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh. File
Advertisement

Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh has ordered a thorough inquiry into an incident wherein a dog was reportedly seen carrying an infant’s head near ward number 4 at Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, around 5.30 pm on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Upon being informed, Dr Balbir Singh directed the hospital authorities and local police to investigate the matter. He informed that the recovered head has been handed over to the forensic team for examination.

Medical Superintendent of Rajindra Hospital, Dr Vishal Chopra, provided a preliminary report, stating that all babies delivered recently are present in the wards and no newborn is missing from the hospital.

Advertisement

He further informed that there were three child deaths reported in the hospital recently, and all bodies were handed over to their respective family members after completing all necessary document formalities, including proper signatures.

Dr Chopra stated that, preliminarily, the incident does not seem to have originated from within the hospital. “Prima facie it appears to be a case where someone dumped the remains of an infant from outside,” he said.

Advertisement

The hospital authorities have informed the police, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway to determine the facts of the case.

The Health Minister assured that the state government is taking the matter with utmost seriousness and will ensure that the investigation is conducted thoroughly.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts