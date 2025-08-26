Health Minister Balbir Singh orders probe after infant’s head found at Patiala Hospital

Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh has ordered a thorough inquiry into an incident wherein a dog was reportedly seen carrying an infant’s head near ward number 4 at Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, around 5.30 pm on Tuesday.

Upon being informed, Dr Balbir Singh directed the hospital authorities and local police to investigate the matter. He informed that the recovered head has been handed over to the forensic team for examination.

Medical Superintendent of Rajindra Hospital, Dr Vishal Chopra, provided a preliminary report, stating that all babies delivered recently are present in the wards and no newborn is missing from the hospital.

He further informed that there were three child deaths reported in the hospital recently, and all bodies were handed over to their respective family members after completing all necessary document formalities, including proper signatures.

Dr Chopra stated that, preliminarily, the incident does not seem to have originated from within the hospital. “Prima facie it appears to be a case where someone dumped the remains of an infant from outside,” he said.

The hospital authorities have informed the police, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway to determine the facts of the case.

The Health Minister assured that the state government is taking the matter with utmost seriousness and will ensure that the investigation is conducted thoroughly.