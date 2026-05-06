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Home / Patiala / Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh warns Patiala MC official of action over laxity

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh warns Patiala MC official of action over laxity

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 03:23 AM May 06, 2026 IST
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Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh presides over a meeting of councillors in Patiala on Tuesday. PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR
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Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh has directed Patiala Municipal Corporation officials to work in close coordination with councillors, warning that negligence in addressing civic issues such as roads, sewerage and street lighting will not be tolerated by the state government.

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Chairing a meeting at the Municipal Corporation office, the minister reviewed problems related to basic amenities in the Patiala rural assembly constituency. Councillors highlighted the poor condition of roads, faulty sewerage systems, and inadequate street lighting.

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Taking serious note, Dr Singh instructed officials to act promptly and ensure that public expectations are met in consultation with councillors. He emphasised that all departments must function with honesty and coordination to accelerate development works.

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Several issues were resolved on the spot, while officials were directed to prepare a time-bound action plan for pending works. The minister ordered that road repair and recarpeting be completed before the onset of the monsoon, with clear deadlines fixed for each project.

Projects being executed by Larsen & Toubro also came under review, with directions issued to expedite ongoing works. Dr Singh further instructed officials to take action against dairies operating within city limits, asking them to issue relocation notices as per rules.

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Reiterating zero tolerance for delays, he said all projects, especially those with granted NOCs, must be completed without hindrance. He also called for a comprehensive plan to strengthen sanitation, clean sewer lines, improve street lighting and maintain parks.

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