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Home / Patiala / Health Minister launches 10-day statewide cleanliness mission in Patiala

Health Minister launches 10-day statewide cleanliness mission in Patiala

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
patiala, Updated At : 06:21 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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Health Minister Balbir Singh leads a state-level cleanliness and garbage clearance campaign in Patiala on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Rajesh Sachar
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Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh on Saturday led a state-level cleanliness and garbage clearance campaign in Patiala. By sweeping Jail Road near Thapar Institute in Patiala, he formally launched the second phase of ‘Mission Clean Punjab’.

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He called upon the people to make cleanliness an integral part of their daily lives and actively contribute towards keeping the state clean and hygienic.

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Municipal Corporation (MC) Mayor Kundan Gogia, senior officials, city residents and representatives of various social organisations were also present.

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Describing ‘Mission Clean Punjab’ as another important step towards a cleaner and more beautiful Punjab, Singh said that keeping Punjab clean and beautiful was not only the responsibility of the government or sanitation workers alone, but also a collective responsibility of every citizen.

The Health Minister said that the 10-day campaign, being organised from August 29 to September 7, under ‘Mission Clean Punjab’, launched by the Punjab Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, aims to clean garbage-prone sites and make cities and villages across the state cleaner and more beautiful.

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Civic body sanitation workers and trainees of the Punjab Jail Training School along with Patiala residents actively participated.

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