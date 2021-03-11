Health team finds dengue larvae at 50 places in Patiala

Tribune New Service

Patiala, May 6

Amid a rise in Covid cases, the Health Department has shifted its focus on vector-borne disease — dengue. Officials of the Health Department have warned the people against ignoring the deadly dengue.

This warning is said to have come after the health officials— during the Friday Dry Day drive—found dengue larvae at 50 places. The dengue larvae were immediately destroyed by the officials. Around 15, 531 households were checked by the health officials during the Friday Dry Day drive. Health officials said that recent rains, on May 4, had increased the risk of spreading dengue. The Health Department has appealed the residents to actively participate in the fight against dengue. The officials said despite the detection of larvae no dengue case had been reported in the season so far. The department doesn’t want to take chance and has started anti-dengue drive as a proactive step.

Dr Sumeet Singh, District Epidemiologist, said people should drain out stagnant water from discarded utensils and dessert coolers to avoid dengue breeding.

He said residents should check their surroundings— once a week— to stop dengue breeding. “Along with Covid, people should take steps to curb the dengue spread. The residents should drain out stagnant water in their surroundings to stop dengue larvae to breed,” said Dr Summet.