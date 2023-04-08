Health walk organised

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 7
To commemorate the World Health Day, NSS volunteers and students of the Department of Education of Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University today organised a health walk with the theme, ‘Health for All’.
The walk began from the university campus and ended at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib. The volunteers carried out a door to door campaign.
VC Prof Pritpal Singh urged the students to eat nutritious food and adopt a healthy lifestyle while programme coordinator Dr Harneet Billing talked about spiritual, mental and physical health.
