Health walk organised

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 7

To commemorate the World Health Day, NSS volunteers and students of the Department of Education of Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University today organised a health walk with the theme, ‘Health for All’.

The walk began from the university campus and ended at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib. The volunteers carried out a door to door campaign.

VC Prof Pritpal Singh urged the students to eat nutritious food and adopt a healthy lifestyle while programme coordinator Dr Harneet Billing talked about spiritual, mental and physical health.