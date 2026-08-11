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Home / Patiala / Heavy metal pollution threatens bird population at Harike Wetland

Heavy metal pollution threatens bird population at Harike Wetland

Harike Wetland located at the confluence of the Beas and Sutlej rivers, supports nearly 230 bird species

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Patiala, Updated At : 06:52 AM Aug 11, 2026 IST
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A study conducted by researchers at Punjabi University found alarming levels of heavy metal contamination in birds inhabiting the Harike Wetland, warning that pollution was causing eggshell thinning and increasing embryonic mortality among avian species.The comparative study on bird diversity and pollution in the Harike and Pong Wetlands was carried out by researcher Dr Jagdeep Singh under the supervision of Dr Onkar Singh Brraich of the Department of Zoology and Environmental Sciences.
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According to the researchers, Harike Wetland located at the confluence of the Beas and Sutlej rivers, supports nearly 230 bird species, including local and migratory birds.

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However, untreated industrial and municipal wastewater discharged through Budha Nallah and Kala Sanghian Drain, along with agricultural runoff, has led to a significant increase in heavy metals such as lead, cadmium, chromium, nickel, iron, copper, zinc and manganese.

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The researchers analysed naturally shed feathers and empty eggshells as non-invasive bio-indicators to assess heavy metal contamination.

The study found significantly higher bio-accumulation of heavy metals in birds at Harike than at Pong Wetland. The contamination has resulted in thinner and more brittle eggshells, leading to premature collapse of eggs and death of developing embryos, a major factor contributing to the decline in bird populations.

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The researchers stressed the need for effective treatment of municipal sewage and industrial effluents, stricter enforcement against pollution, and continuous environmental monitoring to protect Harike's biodiversity.

The Vice-Chancellor of Punjabi University Dr Jagdeep Singh congratulated the researcher and his supervisor, describing the findings as an eye-opener for the conservation of natural habitats and birdlife. He said the study provided valuable scientific evidence that could help policymakers formulate stronger environmental protection measures.

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