Heavy police force was deployed in SST Nagar here today after two communities accused the administration of transferring their place of worship to the other, a charge denied by the authorities.

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The administration denied any tweak or change and appealed to residents not to believe rumours.

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Patiala SSP Varun Sharma reviewed security arrangements at SST Nagar and issued necessary directions for the deployment of personnel to ensure law and order, public safety and peace in the area.

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The SSP’s visit came after two communities locked horns over a place of worship and claimed rights over it.

As misinformation and rumours spread, members from both communities gathered at the spot. However, timely intervention by the police helped control the situation.

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“We appeal to the public not to believe rumours. The situation is under control and we have appealed to both communities to act with restraint. Our teams are holding a meeting with the representatives from both sides to resolve differences,” said a senior police official.

Earlier today, senior police officials had to rush to SST Nagar and a heavy police force was deployed to ensure law and order.