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Home / Patiala / Heavy rain exposes civic lapses as water enters houses in Patiala

Heavy rain exposes civic lapses as water enters houses in Patiala

Streets inundated, with rainwater mixed with overflowing sewage causing hardship to commuters and residents in Patiala

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 09:41 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Bittu Sharma, a resident of Jujhar Nagar, said families in low-lying localities had a difficult time as rainwater flooded houses.
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Heavy rain that began around 3.30 am on Tuesday exposed the Municipal Corporation's monsoon preparedness as rainwater entered several houses in low-lying areas of Patiala, causing inconvenience to residents.

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Bittu Sharma, a resident of Jujhar Nagar, said families in low-lying localities had a difficult time as rainwater flooded houses, forcing them to protect household belongings from damage.

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Similar complaints were reported from Gurbax Colony, Hiran Bagh, Gobind Bagh, Rose Colony, Jagdish Colony, Mathura Colony, Teg Bagh Colony, Ragho Majra, Guru Nanak Nagar and Arna Barna Chowk. Residents alleged that sewage mixed with rainwater entered their homes.

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In Jujhar Nagar, a resident was seen drying his car after rainwater entered the vehicle.

Several streets across the city were also inundated, with rainwater mixed with overflowing sewage causing hardship to commuters and residents.

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BJP councillor Anuj Khosla alleged that the Municipal Corporation had failed to make adequate preparations for the monsoon.

"The MC failed to properly clean road gullies. Every year, it gets nearly eight months to prepare, but the situation remains the same during every monsoon," he said.

The Tribune made repeated attempts to contact Mayor Kundan Gogia for his response, but his mobile phone remained switched off.

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