Heavy rain hits life in Patiala

  • Patiala
Schoolchildren wade through flooded streets, water enters houses

Pedestrians wade through a waterlogged road in Patiala on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR



Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 19

Today’s rain again left most areas of the city flooded with rainwater entering houses and shops. The sewerage system choked amid heavy rain.

The administration opened the floodgates of the Jacob drain that helped drain the rainwater from the flooded areas.

Last week, water from the overflowing Badi Nadi had entered houses, forcing the administration to resort to providing relief packages to the residents of Gopal Colony, Urban Estate, Rishi Colony and other areas.

Residents said, “The flooding of streets, colonies and houses is a common sight every rainy season. This time as well, various areas were under rainwater up to 2-3 ft. Schoolchildren had to wade through knee-deep water at the Chandni Chowk to reach their houses. The rainwater entered houses and caused damage to household goods.”

A resident of Ragho Majra said his children were sent back home by the school authorities early due to the heavy rain. “The school announced a half-day holiday fearing flooding,” he said.

Several residents also complained that their houses were flooded as the repeated re-carpeting had raised the level of roads in comparison to residences. “The Arna Barna chowk, Anardana chowk and Kadah Wala chowk are the worst-affected areas. Some people have raised the level of their houses to avoid flooding. The others who can’t afford such remedy continue to suffer losses during heavy rain,” a resident said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the floodgates of the Jacob drain, near Dakala post, were opened to remove the rainwater accumulated on roads and streets. The gates had been kept closed during the recent floods in view of the swollen Badi Nadi. The Deputy Commissioner said the level of the Badi Nadi had receded, allowing the rainwater accumulated in the city to flow into the rivulet.

