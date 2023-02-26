Heritage festival off to colourful start in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 25

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema today inaugurated a horse show and a craft fair as part of Patiala Heritage Festival being organised in collaboration with Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab State Sports University.

The fair began with celebrations at Sheesh Mahal and an equestrian event at the Polo Ground.

A large number of craftsmen from the country and abroad, including Afghanistan, Ghana, Turkey and Thailand, have put up their products on sale at Sheesh Mahal.

Referring to an ongoing food festival in Dubai, the Finance Minister said just as artisans arrived from abroad for the craft fair at Sheesh Mahal, products of Punjab’s Markfed and Verka and other departments were showcased in fairs held abroad.

Cheema said this Rangla Punjab Craft Mela was being organised by the Punjab Government and the Patiala district administration in collaboration with the Department of Cultural Affairs and the North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala, to provide a platform to artistes to exhibit their skills and artisans to display their products, all under one roof.

Rajasthan’s Kalbelia and Kullu’s Nati dance forms and Punjabi University students’ Jago welcomed the chief guest. Giddha, inter-college and inter-school rangoli competitions were held on the occasion. Students of Government Mahindra College and Law University performed street plays.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said as many as 110 stalls were set up at the fair by artisans from the country and abroad. Sawhney added that the district administration would conduct a special treasure hunt programme tomorrow.

IG Patiala Range Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, SSP Varun Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner Isha Singhal, SP Rakesh Sharma, Assistant Commissioner (UT) Dr Akshita Gupta and other officials and MLAs were present.

Singer Amrit Mann will perform at the fair tomorrow. Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar, Ustad Shujaat Khan, Pandit Biswajit Roy Chowdhury and Pandit Sajan Mishra will perform during classical music programmes to be held at Qila Mubarak from March 2 to 4. Master Salim will perform at the craft fair on March 5.