High Court asks civic body to look into shifting of car bazaar

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 15

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Municipal Corporation to look into the matter of shifting the Chhoti Baradari car bazaar and take appropriate action in accordance with the law within three weeks.

This comes after Amit Sharma, a city resident approached the court, demanding to shift the car bazaar to some other location in the city.

Talking to Chandigarh Tribune, Sharma said he had earlier sent a legal notice to the Municipal Corporation, office of the Deputy Commissioner, the Improvement Trust and the traffic police, demanding to shift the car bazaar. He then filed a court case.

He said the car bazaar has become a major cause of concern as the dealers park their vehicles on the roads and the roadsides, thereby encroaching on the whole area.

The court of Justice Vikas Bahl disposed of the petition, directing the Municipal Corporation to look into the petitioner’s legal notice within a period of three weeks from the receipt of the certified copy of the order. It said, “In case merit is found in the plea raised by the petitioner, then appropriate action be taken in accordance with the law after hearing out all the stakeholders in the case.”