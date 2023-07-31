High drama at Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 30

High drama was witnessed at the Civil Hospital here today when a woman and a youth claimed the body of Surinder Singh who had been murdered yesterday.

Dilpreet Singh reached the hospital to claim the body. He said he was born out of the first marriage of Surinder Singh and his mother had died. He alleged that Jasbir Kaur, who was also claiming the body, got him murdered to usurp the money, which his father got after selling his land.

Meanwhile, Jasbir Kaur, who was living with Surinder Singh, said all murder charges against her were baseless. She said Surinder Singh had been living with her at Saidpur village for the past five years. He had disinherited his son in 2012, she alleged.

Surinder Singh was found murdered with at Buchde village. On a statement of Jasbir Kaur, the police had registered a case against Gurjit Singh, a resident of Harlalpura village and his friend, Sukhbir Singh.

