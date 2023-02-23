High temperatures can affect wheat yield: Agri officer

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 22

The Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) at the Department of Agriculture has issued a warning that extreme hot temperatures in February could affect the growth of the wheat crop. It was in February last year that high temperatures had affected the wheat yield in various parts of the state. Areas witnessed nearly 20 to 25 per cent low yield last year as compared to the previous years.

Releasing an advisory, the CAO said, “We are witnessing a change, a rise in temperatures in the month of February, which can be detrimental for the wheat crop. Last year the yield due to high temperatures in the month of February had taken a hit of 20 to 25 percent.”

He said the farmers should make use of 2 per cent potassium nitrate mixed in 200 litres of water, else mix silicic acid in water and spray it on the crop to reduce and check the damage caused by high temperatures.