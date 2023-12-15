Himachal man booked for duping Patiala resident of Rs 34 lakh

Patiala, December 14
The police here have registered an FIR against a Solan resident for allegedly cheating a man from Patiala on the pretext of helping him set up a new mushroom farm and sending his manager and his family abroad.
The police said that the suspect, Vishal Goyal, had approached Inderdeep Singh, owner of an agro farm. As per the FIR, the suspect assured Inderdeep that he would help him set up a mushroom farm, and also help Inderdeep send his manager, Gurcharan Singh, abroad, along with his family.
Inderpreet said, “On the pretext of these two things, he duped me of Rs 34.70 lakhs. He did not help me in setting up the mushroom farm and also failed to send Gurcharan abroad.”
