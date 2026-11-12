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Home / Patiala / Himanshu Jain assumes charge as Patiala DC

Himanshu Jain assumes charge as Patiala DC

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:24 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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Patiala New Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain taking charge, in Patiala, on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO- RAJESH SACHAR.
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2017-batch IAS officer Himanshu Jain today assumed charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Patiala pledging efficient administrative services to the residents of the district through progressive, transparent and people-centric governance.

Jain said no inconvenience would be allowed to be caused to farmers bringing paddy to the mandis for sale, in line with the directions of the Punjab Government. He said stubble-burning incidents that had declined significantly compared to previous years, adding that special efforts would be made to further sensitise farmers about crop residue management.

Before his appointment, Jain served in several key positions, including Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana and Rupnagar, Additional Principal Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office, Commissioner of Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) in Jalandhar.

ADC (General) Anuprita Johal, SP Rajesh Chhibber, SDMs Gurdev Singh and Harjot Kaur Mavi, District Revenue Officer Karamjot Singh, District Controller, Food and Civil Supplies, Dr Ravinder Kaur, along with other officers and employees of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, welcomed with bouquets.

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Jain held a brief meeting with district officers and reviewed various important schemes and administrative matters. A contingent of the Patiala Police presented a guard of honour and a ceremonial salute upon his arrival at the District Administraruve complex.

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