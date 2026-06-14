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Home / Patiala / Hindi play 'Aisi Hoti Hain Ladkiyan' receives standing ovation in Patiala

Hindi play 'Aisi Hoti Hain Ladkiyan' receives standing ovation in Patiala

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AM Jose and Aishwarya
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 05:14 AM Jun 14, 2026 IST
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Artistes stage Hindi play “Aisi Hoti Hain Ladkiyan”at Kalidas Auditorium, Virsa Vihar Kendra, in Patiala. RAJESH SACHAR
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A play depicting the flight of fantasy of girls received a standing ovation at Kalidas Auditorium, Virsa Vihar Kendra, Patiala. The socially relevant play “Aisi Hoti Hain Ladkiyan” was magnificently staged under the Monthly Theatre Series organised by the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Patiala, an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Culture.

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The play was written and directed by renowned theatre personality Dr Rishipal Yogi and presented by artistes of Faith in Theatre Repertory, Kurukshetra.

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The play tells the story of a young woman, who dreams and struggles, and refuses to give up even in the most difficult circumstances of life. After an accident completely changes her life, she is confronted with societal prejudices, taunts and numerous challenges. However, through her self-confidence, education and indomitable willpower, she proves that a person’s identity is not defined by physical limitations but by courage, determination and deeds.

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The play also raises some important questions before society: Why do daughters repeatedly have to prove themselves? Why are their freedom, dreams and capabilities viewed with suspicion?

Through these thought-provoking questions, the production encourages audiences to introspect and conveys a powerful message of respect, equality and self-reliance for women.

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The lead roles were brilliantly portrayed by Avni, Rakshit, Chirag Lamba and Urshita, whose performances won the hearts of the audiences. Other cast members and chorus performers, including Kirti Sharma, Priya Sharma, Ajisha Pathak, Shreya, Tashi, and Tushar, also showcased remarkable acting skills.

The backstage team included Abhishek Kumar, Jasbir Singh and Harmeet Bhullar for music and lighting design, Kamal Verma and Sunder Kumar for set design, and Jaya Kumari for costume design, all of whom made valuable contributions to the production.

On the occasion, NZCC felicitated the director and all artistes. Senior officials of NZCC stated that the centre continues to play a significant role in preserving India’s cultural heritage and theatrical traditions while providing a platform for emerging talents.

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