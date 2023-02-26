Hiring of Agniveers: Register online by March 15

Patiala, February 25
The Indian Army has launched a drive to recruit Agniveers.
Sharing the details at a press conference here today, the Director, Army Recruiting Office, said a notification on recruitment for the year 2023 was uploaded on the website, www.joinindianarmy.in, on February 16 and the last date for registration was March 15.
Candidates are first required to pass written examination conducted online at nominated centres. A merit list would be prepared following the exam and candidates would then be called for the remaining recruiting process.
Army officials said candidates were advised not to fall prey to touts or agents, as the entire process was automated and transparent.
Weightage would be given to candidates of Class X and XII undergoing ITI/diploma while those with NCC ‘C’ certificates would get additional weightage.
