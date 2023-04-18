Hit by car, biker dies at Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 17
A man died after an unidentified car hit his bike near Lohar Majra village on Sunday night.
The deceased has been identified as Bir Devinder Singh, a resident of Suhavi village.
In a complaint to the Kheri Naudh Singh police station, Love Preet Singh, a nephew of the deceased, said he, along with his uncles Jagdish Singh and Bir Devinder Singh, worked at a workshop in Morinda town. He said they were returning home last night with him and his uncle Jagdish Singh on one bike and Bir Devinder on another. He said as they reached near Suhavi, a speeding car hit Bir Devinder’s bike and he fell on the road, sustaining serious injuries.
The complainant said they started handling the victim and in the meantime, the car driver escaped from the spot in his car.
Love Preet said the injured Bir Devinder was rushed to the Khamano Civil Hospital from where he was referred to a hospital in Chandigarh where he died during treatment.
The police have registered a case against the unidentified car driver.
The body was handed over the victim’s kin after conducting a post-mortem examination.
