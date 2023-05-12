Hit by speeding vehicle, truck driver dies

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 11
A mini-truck driver was killed on the spot after being hit by a speeding vehicle on GT Road. The driver was hit while he was changing a tyre of his vehicle.
In his statement to the police, the deceased’s nephew, Amritpal Singh, said he and his uncle Ashu Singh were carrying goods in their mini-truck from Ludhiana to Jagadhari. Around 5 am, one of the tyres of their vehicle got punctured, he said.
Amritpal said while Ashu was replacing the punctured tyre, a speeding vehicle hit him from behind. The victim fell on the road and died on the spot.
The Nabipur police has registered a case against the unknown driver.
The deceased’s body has been handed over to his family members after conducting the postmortem.
