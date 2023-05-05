Hit by train, 35-yr-old dies

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 4

A 35-year-old man died after being hit by a train adjacent to railway crossing number 24 here today.

An official from the Government Railway Police (GRP) said the deceased has not been identified yet. “The body has been kept in the mortuary of Government Rajindra Hospital for identification,” ASI Harbhajan Singh, GRP, said.

He said, “The man was hit by a train around 8 am in the morning today. Onlookers spotted the victim’s body and reported it to the department,” the ASI said. He said the body would be kept in the hospital mortuary for next 72 hours for identification.