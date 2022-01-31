Homage paid to Mahatma Gandhi

Patiala, January 30
Students of Senior Secondary Model School Punjabi University today paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his martyrdom day.
In view of the weekly off, students organised a Google meet and discussed his ideology and contribution to the nation. NCC cadet Gurpreet Kaur said, “Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of non-violence still stands true like a bed-rock.” Cadet Jatin was other notable contributor to the discussion. Principal Balwinder Kaur, ANO Satvir Singh and Gagandeep Singh also participated in the meet.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Indian economy contracts by 6.6 pc in 2020-21 as against earlier estimate of 7.3 pc decline
NSO data shows that pandemic-hit economy did not perform as ...
India to remain fastest-growing major economy; to expand 8-8.5% in FY23: Economic Survey
Projection based on the assumption that there will be no fur...
Pegasus: Matter sub judice, Centre tells Opposition over demands for debate
Stage set for a stormy budget session
2022 assembly polls: Ban on road shows, processions, vehicle rallies to continue till February 11, Election Commission
Number norms for attending physical rallies increased from 5...
Elections keep taking place, Budget Session is important, says PM Modi
Says hoping for free, frank, well-meaning discussions