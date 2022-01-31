Homage paid to Mahatma Gandhi

Patiala, January 30

Students of Senior Secondary Model School Punjabi University today paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his martyrdom day.

In view of the weekly off, students organised a Google meet and discussed his ideology and contribution to the nation. NCC cadet Gurpreet Kaur said, “Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of non-violence still stands true like a bed-rock.” Cadet Jatin was other notable contributor to the discussion. Principal Balwinder Kaur, ANO Satvir Singh and Gagandeep Singh also participated in the meet.