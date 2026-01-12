Homage paid to poet Balbir Jalalabadi

Punjabi Sahit Sabha (Regd.) Patiala organized a literary function dedicated to the memory of the famous Punjabi poet Balbir Jalalabadi at the Lecture Hall of the Language Department, Patiala today. Darshan Singh Aasht, Prof Dharminder Singh, Mohan Tyagi, G. S. Anand, Rampura Phul, Darshan Singh ‘Preetiman, Amarjit Kaunke and Ranjit Kaur Savi (Malerkotla) were present.

Darshan Singh Aasht said that writers are a valuable asset of a country. They play an important role in creating a livable society by making unparalleled contribution in literature. Dharminder Singh said that language, literature and culture have a close relationship with each other.

Mohan Tyagi emphasized that only those writers who protect life values and stand with the struggling groups earn fame in the world.