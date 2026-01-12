DT
PT
Homage paid to poet Balbir Jalalabadi

Homage paid to poet Balbir Jalalabadi

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jan 12, 2026 IST
Punjabi Sahit Sabha (Regd.) Patiala organized a literary function dedicated to the memory of the famous Punjabi poet Balbir Jalalabadi at the Lecture Hall of the Language Department, Patiala today. Darshan Singh Aasht, Prof Dharminder Singh, Mohan Tyagi, G. S. Anand, Rampura Phul, Darshan Singh ‘Preetiman, Amarjit Kaunke and Ranjit Kaur Savi (Malerkotla) were present.

Darshan Singh Aasht said that writers are a valuable asset of a country. They play an important role in creating a livable society by making unparalleled contribution in literature. Dharminder Singh said that language, literature and culture have a close relationship with each other.

Mohan Tyagi emphasized that only those writers who protect life values and stand with the struggling groups earn fame in the world.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

