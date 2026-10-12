Hosts Yadavindra Public School clinch literary fest trophy in Patiala

Yadavindra Public School (YPS) emerged victorious at the inaugural Col Frank Von Goldstein Memorial Literary Festival, held from October 7 to 10. The event brought together 11 teams from various schools to celebrate eloquence, critical thinking, creativity and literary excellence.

The festival was inaugurated on October 7 by Headmaster Navin Kumar Dixit. His vision of nurturing literary proficiency and strengthening the school’s rich literary tradition. Alongside the 32nd Col Frank Von Goldstein Memorial Debate, the festival featured a range of literary events, including storytelling, “Book Aadvocate”, “Conversations Beyond Time” and “Writers’ Desk”.

Advertisement

In the debate final, YPS faced a spirited challenge from The Tons Bridge School, Dehradun. The closing ceremony was attended by Dr Pushpinder Singh Gill, Vice-Chancellor of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University, who was the chief guest. Professor Abhinandan Bassi of Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law served as the judge.