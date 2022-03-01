Hotels get notices for not following fire safety norms

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 28

Hotels, petrol pumps and other commercial establishments in the city are being issued notices for not following fire-safety norms and their failure to seek no-objection certificate (NOC).

Municipal Corporation officials said those who failed to seek fire-safety certificates would be fined or their establishments would be sealed.

As per the orders of the local Government Department, the Fire Department of the Patiala Municipal Corporation has started sending notices to the defaulters.

Officials said: “As per the directions, we have started sending notices to hotel owners. We will also send notices to petrol pumps and other commercial establishments.”

They said following fire-safety norms was required as per the National Building Code of India (Part 4).

Rajinder Kaushal, a sub-fire officer, said: “After three notices, the file is sent to the local Government Department. The department then either issues a fine or can also order to seal the establishment.”

Violation of building construction norms

A number of buildings in the city have been constructed without following building construction norms. Officials said the violation in construction was a reason behind non-issuance of the certificate. Commercial buildings in certain areas had been converted from SCFs to SCOs.