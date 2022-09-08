Housewives informed about govt schemes

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 7

Punjabi University, Patiala, during a one-day workshop organised with the National Commissioner for Women on promotion of work for housewives under the banner ‘Career counselling session for home-makers’, discussed government schemes, self-dependence of women, laws for women and other income generating methods on Wednesday.

Ritu Lehal, Director, Women Studies Centre, on the campus said the workshop was organised to facilitate housewives to generate income from their house itself. She pointed out, “We held a number of technical sessions in which 55 participating women were informed about government schemes on entrepreneurship, empowerment through self-dependence, including running boutiques, doing fulkari, providing tiffin service and others. We also discussed availability of small loans and related laws including, domestic violence, anti-dowry, prevention of women from sexual harassment and various government helpline numbers.”

She said sessions on digital marketing, including development of websites and resume building, interview preparation, were also held.

The university pointed out that as per demands of participating women they were planning to hold more workshops on basic self-defense techniques and cooking.